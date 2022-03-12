TravelNote (TVNT) One Day Trading Volume Tops $4.00

TravelNote (CURRENCY:TVNT) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 12th. During the last seven days, TravelNote has traded down 16.7% against the dollar. One TravelNote coin can now be purchased for $0.0066 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TravelNote has a total market cap of $14,315.91 and $4.00 worth of TravelNote was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002557 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002008 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.20 or 0.00046549 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000153 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,569.45 or 0.06570240 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,151.35 or 1.00112399 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.48 or 0.00042152 BTC.

About TravelNote

TravelNote’s total supply is 2,333,333 coins and its circulating supply is 2,153,333 coins. TravelNote’s official website is ico.travelnote.io . TravelNote’s official Twitter account is @TravelNote2 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling TravelNote

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TravelNote directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TravelNote should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TravelNote using one of the exchanges listed above.

