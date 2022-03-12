Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $52.83 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) will report sales of $52.83 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Travere Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $49.30 million and the highest is $55.13 million. Travere Therapeutics reported sales of $47.41 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Travere Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $210.91 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $200.58 million to $221.66 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $265.44 million, with estimates ranging from $234.00 million to $302.53 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Travere Therapeutics.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $57.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.40 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 55.22% and a negative net margin of 79.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.37) earnings per share.

TVTX has been the subject of several research reports. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Travere Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Travere Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Travere Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.13.

In other Travere Therapeutics news, CFO Laura Clague sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total transaction of $205,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 4,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.43, for a total value of $147,037.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,401 shares of company stock worth $1,062,302 in the last quarter. 4.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 97,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,035,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 1,448.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the period.

Travere Therapeutics stock opened at $24.01 on Friday. Travere Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $12.75 and a fifty-two week high of $31.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a current ratio of 4.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.92 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.76.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

