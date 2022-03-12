Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) Shares Sold by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al trimmed its stake in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) by 29.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,315 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned approximately 0.09% of Travere Therapeutics worth $1,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TVTX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 1,448.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Travere Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Travere Therapeutics by 45.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Travere Therapeutics by 132.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,311 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Travere Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $202,000.

TVTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Travere Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Travere Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Travere Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.13.

In other Travere Therapeutics news, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 4,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.43, for a total transaction of $147,037.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Elizabeth E. Reed sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total value of $36,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,401 shares of company stock worth $1,062,302. Insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TVTX opened at $24.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a current ratio of 4.70. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $12.75 and a one year high of $31.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.92 and a beta of 0.77.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.12). Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 55.22% and a negative net margin of 79.16%. The business had revenue of $57.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.37) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.68 EPS for the current year.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

