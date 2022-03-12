Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TVPKF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TVPKF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 31,700 shares, an increase of 112.8% from the February 13th total of 14,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Travis Perkins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Get Travis Perkins alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS TVPKF opened at $22.70 on Friday. Travis Perkins has a fifty-two week low of $21.08 and a fifty-two week high of $22.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.51 and a 200-day moving average of $20.55.

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Travis Perkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travis Perkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.