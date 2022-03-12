TRAXIA One Day Trading Volume Hits $3.00 (TM2)

TRAXIA (CURRENCY:TM2) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. TRAXIA has a market cap of $53,010.21 and $3.00 worth of TRAXIA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TRAXIA coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, TRAXIA has traded 2.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002556 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002026 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.30 or 0.00046757 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000153 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,578.91 or 0.06589757 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,115.99 or 0.99951244 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.31 or 0.00041666 BTC.

TRAXIA Profile

TRAXIA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 328,320,714 coins. The Reddit community for TRAXIA is /r/traxia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TRAXIA’s official Twitter account is @traxianetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . TRAXIA’s official message board is blog.traxia.co/@Traxia . The official website for TRAXIA is traxia.co

