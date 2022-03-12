Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG) Plans $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th.
Tredegar has increased its dividend by 2.9% over the last three years.
Shares of TG traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.73. 259,549 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 129,818. Tredegar has a 1-year low of $10.59 and a 1-year high of $18.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $395.79 million, a PE ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.05.
Tredegar Company Profile (Get Rating)
Tredegar Corp. engages in the manufacture of polyethylene plastic films, polyester films, and aluminum extrusions. It operates through following segments: PE Films, Flexible Packaging Films and Aluminum Extrusions. The PE Films segment manufactures plastic films, elastics, and laminate materials utilized in personal care materials, surface protection films and specialty and optical lighting applications.
