Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG) Plans $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th.

Tredegar has increased its dividend by 2.9% over the last three years.

Shares of TG traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.73. 259,549 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 129,818. Tredegar has a 1-year low of $10.59 and a 1-year high of $18.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $395.79 million, a PE ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.05.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Tredegar by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,515,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,377,000 after purchasing an additional 247,324 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Tredegar by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 894,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,685,000 after purchasing an additional 26,845 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Tredegar by 4.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 409,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,991,000 after purchasing an additional 17,578 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Tredegar by 81.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 327,753 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,875,000 after acquiring an additional 147,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Tredegar by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 319,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,777,000 after acquiring an additional 90,984 shares during the last quarter. 60.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tredegar Company Profile

Tredegar Corp. engages in the manufacture of polyethylene plastic films, polyester films, and aluminum extrusions. It operates through following segments: PE Films, Flexible Packaging Films and Aluminum Extrusions. The PE Films segment manufactures plastic films, elastics, and laminate materials utilized in personal care materials, surface protection films and specialty and optical lighting applications.

