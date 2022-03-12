Tredegar (NYSE:TG) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.05

Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.05 and traded as high as $12.30. Tredegar shares last traded at $11.73, with a volume of 259,549 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $395.79 million, a P/E ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.05.

Get Tredegar alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TG. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Tredegar by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,915 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Tredegar by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Tredegar by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Tredegar by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 60,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Tredegar by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.78% of the company’s stock.

Tredegar Corp. engages in the manufacture of polyethylene plastic films, polyester films, and aluminum extrusions. It operates through following segments: PE Films, Flexible Packaging Films and Aluminum Extrusions. The PE Films segment manufactures plastic films, elastics, and laminate materials utilized in personal care materials, surface protection films and specialty and optical lighting applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tredegar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tredegar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.