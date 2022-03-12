Trevali Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:TREVF) Short Interest Up 93.3% in February

Trevali Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:TREVF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 161,400 shares, an increase of 93.3% from the February 13th total of 83,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 15.2 days.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Trevali Mining from C$2.25 to C$2.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. lowered their price objective on Trevali Mining from C$2.50 to C$2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Trevali Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Trevali Mining from C$2.25 to C$1.75 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Trevali Mining from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.17.

OTCMKTS:TREVF opened at $1.14 on Friday. Trevali Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.86 and a fifty-two week high of $2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.76 million, a PE ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 2.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.37.

Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.12). Trevali Mining had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 5.39%.

Trevali Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of mineral properties. The firm focuses on the production of zinc and lead-silver concentrates from its Santander Mine in Peru, Caribou Mine in the Bathurst Mining Camp, northern New Brunswick, Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia and Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso.

