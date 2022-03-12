TRH Financial LLC Has $8.08 Million Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

TRH Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,020 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 2.5% of TRH Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. TRH Financial LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $8,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bessemer Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 48,407 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,647,000 after acquiring an additional 10,243 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,178,823 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $343,660,000 after acquiring an additional 39,705 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 96,292 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $27,147,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,206,086 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $621,940,000 after acquiring an additional 182,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,585,030 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $446,852,000 after acquiring an additional 33,279 shares in the last quarter. 69.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 target price on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Microsoft from $360.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on Microsoft from $366.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $400.00 target price on Microsoft in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Microsoft from $376.00 to $386.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $355.99.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $280.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $300.77 and its 200 day moving average is $311.10. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $229.35 and a 12 month high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The business had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Microsoft news, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $295.48 per share, with a total value of $502,316.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total transaction of $8,487,270.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

