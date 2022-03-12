Trias Token (new) (TRIAS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.11 Million

Trias Token (new) (CURRENCY:TRIAS) traded down 6.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 12th. During the last seven days, Trias Token (new) has traded 21.2% lower against the US dollar. Trias Token (new) has a market cap of $5.11 million and approximately $1.14 million worth of Trias Token (new) was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Trias Token (new) coin can now be bought for $3.19 or 0.00008155 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002556 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002556 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.25 or 0.00033872 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.19 or 0.00105259 BTC.

About Trias Token (new)

Trias Token (new) (TRIAS) is a coin. Trias Token (new)’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,600,000 coins. Trias Token (new)’s official Twitter account is @triaslab

According to CryptoCompare, “Trias is an all-platform-supported (Server, PC, Mobile, IoT, etc.) native-application-compatible smart contract execution platform, development framework, and collaborating ecosystem. TRIAS aims to define a new-generation all-platform-supported public chain system. Trustworthy and Reliable Intelligent Autonomous Systems make people trust in machines. “

