Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $17.87

Tricon Residential Inc. (TSE:TCN – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$17.87 and traded as high as C$20.17. Tricon Residential shares last traded at C$19.95, with a volume of 922,607 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TCN. CIBC raised their price target on Tricon Residential from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. TD Securities raised their price target on Tricon Residential from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$16.00 price target on Tricon Residential and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Tricon Residential from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Tricon Residential in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$20.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$18.25.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$18.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$17.87. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.074 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Tricon Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Tricon Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.77%.

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

