TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $348.78 Million

Brokerages expect TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) to post $348.78 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for TriNet Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $358.19 million and the lowest is $343.20 million. TriNet Group reported sales of $309.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TriNet Group will report full-year sales of $1.17 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.19 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.29 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover TriNet Group.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.59. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 43.60% and a net margin of 7.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

In other news, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total value of $39,620.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Martin Babinec sold 19,600 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total value of $1,715,392.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,065 shares of company stock valued at $4,205,683. 39.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in TriNet Group by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 616 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in TriNet Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in TriNet Group by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in TriNet Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 988 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 88.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TriNet Group stock opened at $85.17 on Friday. TriNet Group has a one year low of $69.43 and a one year high of $109.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $86.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.97. The company has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 1.27.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions including industry solutions to small and mid sized businesses. Its services include payroll processing tax administration, employee benefits and a human resource technology platform with online and mobile tools and also employee onboarding and termination, compensation reporting, expense management, and benefits enrollment and administration.

