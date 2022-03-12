Trinity Exploration & Production (LON:TRIN) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $135.50

Trinity Exploration & Production plc (LON:TRIN – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 135.50 ($1.78) and traded as high as GBX 149.64 ($1.96). Trinity Exploration & Production shares last traded at GBX 147.50 ($1.93), with a volume of 241,942 shares traded.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 130.01 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 135.50. The stock has a market cap of £71.33 million and a PE ratio of -122.92.
About Trinity Exploration & Production (LON:TRIN)
