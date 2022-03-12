Tritax Big Box REIT plc (OTCMKTS:TTBXF) Short Interest Up 111.1% in February

Tritax Big Box REIT plc (OTCMKTS:TTBXF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a growth of 111.1% from the February 13th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.5 days.

Shares of TTBXF opened at $3.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.30 and a 200 day moving average of $3.19. Tritax Big Box REIT has a 12 month low of $2.46 and a 12 month high of $3.86.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TTBXF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Tritax Big Box REIT in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Tritax Big Box REIT from GBX 270 ($3.54) to GBX 275 ($3.60) in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Tritax Big Box REIT from GBX 220 ($2.88) to GBX 235 ($3.08) in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Tritax Big Box REIT plc is the only listed vehicle dedicated to investing in very large logistics warehouse assets (Big Boxes) in the UK and is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders. Investing in and actively managing existing built investments, land suitable for Big Box development and developments predominantly delivered through pre-let forward funded basis, the Company focuses on large, well-located, modern Big Box logistics assets, let to institutional-grade tenants on long-term leases (typically at least 12 years in length) with upward-only rent reviews and geographic and tenant diversification throughout the UK.

