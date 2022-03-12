TrustSwap Hits One Day Volume of $187,778.00 (SWAP)

TrustSwap (CURRENCY:SWAP) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. One TrustSwap coin can currently be bought for $0.52 or 0.00001317 BTC on popular exchanges. TrustSwap has a total market cap of $50.36 million and approximately $187,778.00 worth of TrustSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, TrustSwap has traded down 18.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002554 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003615 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002552 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.34 or 0.00034044 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.33 or 0.00105473 BTC.

About TrustSwap

TrustSwap (SWAP) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 9th, 2020. TrustSwap’s total supply is 99,995,164 coins and its circulating supply is 97,555,164 coins. TrustSwap’s official Twitter account is @trustswap and its Facebook page is accessible here . TrustSwap’s official website is trustswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “TrustSwap is a novel platform with several use cases. It allows employers to have payments delivered at an exact time & date to any employee through an accountable smart contract, program payment to a loved one when the owner passes away, and more. “

Buying and Selling TrustSwap

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrustSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrustSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

