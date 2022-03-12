TrustVerse Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $80,187.00 (TRV)

TrustVerse (CURRENCY:TRV) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. TrustVerse has a total market cap of $8.63 million and approximately $80,187.00 worth of TrustVerse was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, TrustVerse has traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar. One TrustVerse coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0134 or 0.00000034 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About TrustVerse

TRV is a coin. Its genesis date was April 17th, 2019. TrustVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 646,500,006 coins. TrustVerse’s official message board is medium.com/@trustverse_official . TrustVerse’s official Twitter account is @TravelCoins_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TrustVerse is trustverse.io

According to CryptoCompare, “TrustVerse is a digital wealth management company that provides an all-in-one solution for digital asset management. It offers solutions for the entire financial life cycle of its users: from accumulation to legacy planning. The aim is to provide stable, safe and efficient financial planning. Its services, represented by planets in the universe, are forms of our unique digital wealth management solutions, aimed at providing a better financial ecosystem for all. “

