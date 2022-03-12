Tsumura & Co. (OTCMKTS:TSMRF) Short Interest Down 52.6% in February

Tsumura & Co. (OTCMKTS:TSMRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a drop of 52.6% from the February 13th total of 21,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 102.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:TSMRF opened at $28.81 on Friday. Tsumura & Co. has a 12 month low of $28.81 and a 12 month high of $31.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.91.
About Tsumura & Co. (Get Rating)
