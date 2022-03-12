Tsumura & Co. (OTCMKTS:TSMRF) Short Interest Down 52.6% in February

Tsumura & Co. (OTCMKTS:TSMRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a drop of 52.6% from the February 13th total of 21,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 102.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TSMRF opened at $28.81 on Friday. Tsumura & Co. has a 12 month low of $28.81 and a 12 month high of $31.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.91.

About Tsumura & Co.

Tsumura & Co engages in the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers Kampo extract intermediates and granular Kampo formulations. It is involved in the procurement, selection and processing, and storage of raw material crude drugs and crude drug pieces for decoction; manufacture of Kampo powdered extracts and traditional Chinese medicines, as well as Kampo powdered extracts; and sale of pharmaceuticals and food products.

