TTP Investments Inc. Invests $10.34 Million in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN)

TTP Investments Inc. bought a new position in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 299,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,341,000. Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF makes up approximately 7.1% of TTP Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. TTP Investments Inc. owned 1.22% of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SWAN. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000.

NYSEARCA:SWAN traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.81. 87,935 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 244,859. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.30 and a 200 day moving average of $34.42. Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF has a 12 month low of $30.72 and a 12 month high of $36.56.

