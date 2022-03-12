TTP Investments Inc. Invests $37.09 Million in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

TTP Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 487,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,085,000. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF makes up approximately 25.5% of TTP Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. TTP Investments Inc. owned 0.52% of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BCS Wealth Management raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 21,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 155.9% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 22,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 13,873 shares in the last quarter. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $2,676,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 147,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,227,000 after buying an additional 12,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 63,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,816,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:MOAT traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $70.18. 1,242,156 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 835,287. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.98. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 1 year low of $67.29 and a 1 year high of $78.43.

