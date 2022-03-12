TTP Investments Inc. Makes New Investment in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

TTP Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,905 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,716,000. Applied Materials accounts for 1.2% of TTP Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,052,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 169,687 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,163,000 after buying an additional 19,814 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,498,783 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $783,027,000 after buying an additional 1,458,640 shares during the period. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC lifted its position in Applied Materials by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 68,657 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,777,000 after acquiring an additional 3,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its position in Applied Materials by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 57,519 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,191,000 after acquiring an additional 5,892 shares in the last quarter. 77.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AMAT traded down $1.33 on Friday, hitting $123.64. The company had a trading volume of 6,013,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,002,168. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $139.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.40. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.14 and a 52 week high of $167.06.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.10% and a return on equity of 55.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.35%.

AMAT has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Monday, February 14th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $195.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.66.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

