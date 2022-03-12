TTP Investments Inc. Makes New Investment in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

TTP Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 52,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $23,898,000. Vanguard Information Technology ETF accounts for approximately 16.5% of TTP Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 256.4% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 252.7% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT traded down $7.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $374.92. The stock had a trading volume of 796,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,122,337. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $344.80 and a 52 week high of $467.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $412.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $426.40.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

