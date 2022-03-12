Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Acquires New Position in Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 69,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,440,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned approximately 0.24% of Verso at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VRS. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verso by 79.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verso during the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Verso by 214.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 4,464 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Verso by 109,825.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 8,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Verso during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $324,000. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VRS stock opened at $26.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $782.52 million, a P/E ratio of 206.46 and a beta of 1.91. Verso Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.30 and a fifty-two week high of $27.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.48.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BWS Financial lowered Verso from a “top pick” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verso from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

Verso Corp. engages in the production and supply of coated paper and products. The firm operates through the following segments: Paper and Pulp business. It offers paper products ranging from web, coated, digital, specialty and book and uncoated. The company was founded on August 1, 2006 and is headquartered in Miamisburg, OH.

