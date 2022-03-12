Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Decreases Holdings in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al trimmed its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) by 62.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,118 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $1,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 228.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on INSP. Bank of America began coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $270.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Inspire Medical Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.60.

In related news, insider Randy Ban sold 8,342 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $2,002,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders have sold 13,292 shares of company stock worth $3,206,574 over the last 90 days. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of INSP stock opened at $213.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 6.08 and a current ratio of 6.50. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $159.18 and a fifty-two week high of $286.29. The firm has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -138.03 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $225.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $237.34.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.35. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 18.84% and a negative net margin of 18.01%. The company had revenue of $78.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.28) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 70.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

Inspire Medical Systems Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

