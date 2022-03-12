Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Sells 10,316 Shares of Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lowered its position in Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR – Get Rating) by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,316 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Fiverr International were worth $1,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in Fiverr International by 3.3% in the third quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 191,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,021,000 after purchasing an additional 6,080 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its stake in Fiverr International by 6.5% in the third quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 127,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,347,000 after purchasing an additional 7,801 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Fiverr International by 26.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 68,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,424,000 after purchasing an additional 14,435 shares in the last quarter. Freemont Management S.A. grew its stake in Fiverr International by 152.7% in the third quarter. Freemont Management S.A. now owns 31,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,770,000 after purchasing an additional 19,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Fiverr International by 139.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 19,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,753,000 after acquiring an additional 11,400 shares in the last quarter. 57.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fiverr International alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on FVRR. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Fiverr International from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Fiverr International from $205.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Fiverr International from $195.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Fiverr International from $170.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fiverr International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fiverr International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.78.

Fiverr International stock opened at $63.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.55 and a beta of 1.86. Fiverr International Ltd. has a 1-year low of $61.23 and a 1-year high of $262.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.58.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $79.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.82 million. Fiverr International had a negative return on equity of 14.47% and a negative net margin of 21.84%. The business’s revenue was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fiverr International Ltd. will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fiverr International (Get Rating)

Fiverr International Ltd. develops an e-commerce platform that allows people to buy and sell digital services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World and Israel. The firm offers digital marketing, graphics and design, video and animation, writing and translation, and music and audio.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FVRR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiverr International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiverr International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.