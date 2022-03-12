Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Sells 15,970 Shares of CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al decreased its stake in shares of CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS – Get Rating) by 28.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,785 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 15,970 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned approximately 0.12% of CTS worth $1,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in CTS by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,470,404 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $45,450,000 after acquiring an additional 338,422 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in CTS by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 769,465 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $22,599,000 after acquiring an additional 94,428 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in CTS during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,624,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in CTS during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,502,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in CTS by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,053,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $39,179,000 after acquiring an additional 41,235 shares during the period. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CTS stock opened at $34.83 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.68. CTS Co. has a 52 week low of $28.72 and a 52 week high of $39.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -27.00 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

CTS (NYSE:CTS – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The electronics maker reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. CTS had a negative net margin of 8.16% and a positive return on equity of 13.80%. The firm had revenue of $132.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that CTS Co. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. CTS’s dividend payout ratio is presently -12.40%.

CTS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of CTS from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CTS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Sidoti raised shares of CTS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. decreased their target price on shares of CTS from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of CTS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.75.

CTS Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of sensors, connectivity components, and actuators. Its products include controls, pedals, piezo sensing products, sensors, switches, transducers, electromagnetic and radio frequency interference filters, capacitors, frequency control, resistors, piezo microactuators, and rotary microactuators.

