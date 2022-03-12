Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $20.17

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TSE:TRQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRQ)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$20.17 and traded as high as C$26.14. Turquoise Hill Resources shares last traded at C$25.68, with a volume of 146,822 shares traded.

TRQ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$28.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Macquarie raised Turquoise Hill Resources to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Eight Capital boosted their price objective on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$28.50 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$28.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$25.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Turquoise Hill Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$29.17.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.92, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$23.56 and a 200-day moving average of C$20.17. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.

