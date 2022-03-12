Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $95.00.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their target price on Twist Bioscience from $130.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Twist Bioscience from $110.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Twist Bioscience from $113.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th.

Shares of Twist Bioscience stock opened at $43.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.80 and a 200-day moving average of $88.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -13.07 and a beta of 0.93. Twist Bioscience has a 52-week low of $43.65 and a 52-week high of $150.25.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.17. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 112.70% and a negative return on equity of 27.10%. The business had revenue of $42.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.72) earnings per share. Twist Bioscience’s revenue was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Twist Bioscience will post -4.97 EPS for the current year.

In other Twist Bioscience news, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.90, for a total transaction of $428,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider William Banyai sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.20, for a total transaction of $2,130,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,262 shares of company stock valued at $4,474,951 in the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWST. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in Twist Bioscience by 227.9% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 86.6% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 98.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twist Bioscience Corp. develops proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. It produces synthetic biology tools such as genes, oligo pools, variant libraries, DNA data storage and NGS. The firm also produces agriculture production as well as new applications such as in vivo diagnostics, biodetection and data storage.

