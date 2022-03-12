Typhoon Network Hits Market Cap of $202,474.34 (TYPH)

Typhoon Network (CURRENCY:TYPH) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 12th. Typhoon Network has a market cap of $202,474.34 and approximately $695.00 worth of Typhoon Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Typhoon Network has traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Typhoon Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0221 or 0.00000057 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002562 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002026 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.43 or 0.00047218 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000153 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,578.20 or 0.06605326 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39,052.09 or 1.00051013 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.21 or 0.00041531 BTC.

Typhoon Network’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,146,767 coins. Typhoon Network’s official Twitter account is @TyphoonCrypto

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Typhoon Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Typhoon Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Typhoon Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

