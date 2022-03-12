U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.60 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) will report $5.60 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for U.S. Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.55 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.66 billion. U.S. Bancorp reported sales of $5.44 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will report full year sales of $24.55 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $23.55 billion to $25.35 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $27.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $25.09 billion to $29.40 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover U.S. Bancorp.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.04). U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 33.14%. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $73.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $68.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $74.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.19.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 392,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1,057.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 211,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,595,000 after purchasing an additional 193,600 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 303,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,060,000 after purchasing an additional 4,549 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 42,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after acquiring an additional 3,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 422,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,090,000 after acquiring an additional 4,765 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

USB stock opened at $52.65 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $52.44 and a 12-month high of $63.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $78.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 36.08%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

