UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 5,636 Shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 292,803 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,636 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.17% of Vontier worth $9,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Front Street Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Vontier in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Vontier in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vontier by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Baker Chad R bought a new position in Vontier in the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Capital Counsel LLC NY bought a new position in Vontier in the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO David H. Naemura purchased 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.85 per share, with a total value of $194,225.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lynn Ross sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total transaction of $25,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on VNT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Vontier in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Vontier from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Vontier from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Vontier from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.60.

Shares of Vontier stock opened at $23.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.21. Vontier Co. has a twelve month low of $21.95 and a twelve month high of $37.08. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.25.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. Vontier had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 117.63%. The firm had revenue of $790.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $815.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vontier Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.12%.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

