UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 5,820 Shares of Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 237,585 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,820 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Oak Street Health worth $10,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Oak Street Health by 1.7% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in Oak Street Health by 3.5% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 10,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Oak Street Health by 3.7% in the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 14,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Oak Street Health in the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Oak Street Health by 27.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Oak Street Health from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cowen cut shares of Oak Street Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $48.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Oak Street Health from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oak Street Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Oak Street Health from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

Shares of OSH opened at $21.31 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.58 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.10, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.06. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.72 and a 52 week high of $65.22.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $394.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.79 million. Oak Street Health had a negative net margin of 28.57% and a negative return on equity of 231.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.40) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Geoffrey M. Price sold 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total value of $880,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Brian Clem sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.35, for a total transaction of $320,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 128,304 shares of company stock valued at $3,661,833 in the last three months. Company insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

