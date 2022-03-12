UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 7,969 Shares of American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 269,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,969 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.44% of American Assets Trust worth $10,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AAT. Vestcor Inc bought a new position in shares of American Assets Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,505,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Assets Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC boosted its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,848,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,164,000 after acquiring an additional 174,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 775,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,038,000 after acquiring an additional 6,080 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AAT opened at $36.39 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.61 and its 200 day moving average is $37.50. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.47 and a fifty-two week high of $40.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 75.81, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 3.56.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 7.55%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This is a positive change from American Assets Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 266.67%.

In other American Assets Trust news, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 4,800 shares of American Assets Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.82 per share, for a total transaction of $176,736.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 1,599 shares of American Assets Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.97 per share, for a total transaction of $55,917.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 86,549 shares of company stock worth $3,105,955. Insiders own 33.67% of the company’s stock.

AAT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on American Assets Trust from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Assets Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th.

American Assets Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, acquires, and develops retail shopping centers; office properties; mixed-use properties; and multifamily properties. The company operates through the following business segments: Retail, Office, Multifamily, and Mixed-Use.

