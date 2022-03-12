UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Boosts Holdings in Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK – Get Rating) by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 424,504 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,204 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.36% of Olink Holding AB (publ) worth $10,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OLK. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Olink Holding AB (publ) in the 3rd quarter worth about $226,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Olink Holding AB (publ) in the 3rd quarter worth about $287,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Olink Holding AB (publ) in the 2nd quarter worth about $384,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 30,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 2,203 shares during the last quarter. 26.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:OLK opened at $16.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.04 and a 200 day moving average of $22.42. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion and a PE ratio of -24.13. The company has a current ratio of 6.35, a quick ratio of 5.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Olink Holding AB has a 12-month low of $10.64 and a 12-month high of $42.20.

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.08). Olink Holding AB (publ) had a negative net margin of 40.37% and a negative return on equity of 7.68%. Equities research analysts predict that Olink Holding AB will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Olink Holding AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Olink Holding AB (publ) from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on Olink Holding AB (publ) from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Olink Holding AB (publ) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.40.

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions focused on life science research. Its products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, oncology, neurology, or inflammation; Olink Target product line; and Olink Focus product line consists of custom developed solutions for customers that have identified a small number of proteins of interest to focus on.

