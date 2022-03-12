UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 21,744 Shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 151,330 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,744 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.17% of Acadia Healthcare worth $9,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ACHC. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the third quarter valued at $156,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the third quarter valued at $203,000. Tranquility Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the third quarter valued at $204,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the third quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 9.2% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms recently commented on ACHC. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Acadia Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Acadia Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.02.

ACHC stock opened at $64.96 on Friday. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.07 and a twelve month high of $68.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.93, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.33.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $593.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.80 million. Acadia Healthcare had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment is classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, and outpatient community-based services.

