UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Decreases Stock Position in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its stake in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 221,799 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 14,274 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.19% of CDK Global worth $9,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in CDK Global by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,815 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,577,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in CDK Global by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 143,882 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,149,000 after buying an additional 14,099 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in CDK Global by 108,668.2% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 23,929 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,189,000 after buying an additional 23,907 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in CDK Global by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,710,256 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $84,982,000 after buying an additional 505,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in CDK Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $12,818,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CDK. TheStreet raised CDK Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut CDK Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th.

CDK opened at $47.84 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. CDK Global, Inc. has a one year low of $38.53 and a one year high of $55.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.19.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.09. CDK Global had a return on equity of 66.55% and a net margin of 60.45%. The business had revenue of $436.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.03%.

CDK Global, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries. The firm focuses on providing a suite of subscription-based software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in North America.

