UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Grows Stake in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,148 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,618 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.13% of Ralph Lauren worth $10,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ralph Lauren by 123.8% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Ralph Lauren by 18.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 643 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Ralph Lauren by 54.6% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 736 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Ralph Lauren in the third quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors own 64.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RL opened at $107.54 on Friday. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 12 month low of $100.44 and a 12 month high of $142.06. The stock has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $118.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.77. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 22.59% and a net margin of 8.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 8.17 EPS for the current year.

Ralph Lauren declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the textile maker to reacquire up to 17.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RL shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Wedbush cut shares of Ralph Lauren from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $127.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $142.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ralph Lauren presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.79.

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

