UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $10.06 Million Stock Holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) by 27.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,635 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 28,960 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of The Hanover Insurance Group worth $10,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in THG. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,111,755 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $144,106,000 after purchasing an additional 160,807 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 731,687 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $94,841,000 after acquiring an additional 104,453 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 499.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 72,165 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,788,000 after acquiring an additional 60,125 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 98.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 104,306 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,874,000 after acquiring an additional 51,845 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 257,322 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,354,000 after acquiring an additional 50,871 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:THG opened at $139.48 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $137.82 and its 200-day moving average is $133.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.69 and a 52 week high of $144.64. The firm has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.87.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.88. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 10.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.09%.

In related news, EVP Richard W. Lavey sold 9,253 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total transaction of $1,305,320.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark Joseph Welzenbach sold 15,063 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total transaction of $2,095,263.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on THG. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Hanover Insurance Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.80.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines and Other. The Commercial Lines segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other commercial coverage, such as specialty program business, inland marine, management and professional liability and surety.

