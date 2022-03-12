UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $10.14 Million Stock Holdings in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 274,277 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,321 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of Avnet worth $10,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Avnet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Avnet by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avnet in the 3rd quarter valued at $145,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avnet in the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of Avnet by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Avnet news, CFO Thomas Liguori sold 21,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $907,601.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Elizabeth Mcmullen sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $328,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Avnet from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.60.

Shares of NASDAQ AVT opened at $40.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.46. Avnet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.71 and a 12-month high of $45.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. Avnet had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 11.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Avnet, Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.01%.

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronic Components and Farnell segments. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment is involved in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

