UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $10.37 Million Position in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 332,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 13,855 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Valvoline worth $10,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VVV. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Valvoline by 2,577.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 101,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after buying an additional 97,856 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Valvoline by 1,520.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,888,000 after acquiring an additional 146,008 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Valvoline in the second quarter valued at about $222,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Valvoline by 11.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 379,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,304,000 after acquiring an additional 38,096 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Valvoline by 67.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 236,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,672,000 after acquiring an additional 95,051 shares during the period. 91.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VVV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Valvoline from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Valvoline presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.33.

Shares of Valvoline stock opened at $29.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.38. Valvoline Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.23 and a 1-year high of $37.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.39.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $858.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.57 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 536.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Valvoline Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Valvoline’s payout ratio is 21.74%.

Valvoline, Inc engages in producing, marketing and supplying of engine & automotive maintenance products and services. The firm operates through the following segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America and International. The Quick Lubes segment provides services to passenger car and light truck quick lube market through company-owned and independent franchised retail quick lube service center stores and independent express care stores that service vehicles with valvoline products.

