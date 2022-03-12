UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $8.75 Million Stock Position in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 193,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,574 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of PacWest Bancorp worth $8,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 220.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the third quarter worth $64,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the third quarter worth $95,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 59.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 21.1% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Get PacWest Bancorp alerts:

PacWest Bancorp stock opened at $43.84 on Friday. PacWest Bancorp has a 1-year low of $35.71 and a 1-year high of $51.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.14. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 44.87% and a return on equity of 15.75%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.61%.

In other PacWest Bancorp news, EVP Bryan M. Corsini sold 1,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.85, for a total value of $54,501.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PACW. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

About PacWest Bancorp (Get Rating)

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PacWest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PacWest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.