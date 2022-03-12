UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $8.95 Million Position in Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its position in Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,104 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.25% of Arena Pharmaceuticals worth $8,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 631.8% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 530.1% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Arena Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Arena Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Arena Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $255,000. Institutional investors own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ARNA. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ARNA opened at $99.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of -9.87 and a beta of 0.55. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.50 and a 12-month high of $100.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.01. The company has a quick ratio of 8.59, a current ratio of 8.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.41) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.73 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.10) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel drugs that target G protien-coupled receptors. It offers drugs for treatment in the field of cardiovascular, central nervous system, inflammatory, and metabolic diseases.

