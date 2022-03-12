UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $8.97 Million Position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 550,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 63,875 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.53% of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers worth $8,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the third quarter worth about $4,238,000. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 17.2% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,380,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,801,000 after purchasing an additional 349,695 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 3.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,997,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,567,000 after purchasing an additional 68,279 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 1.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,526,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,892,000 after purchasing an additional 26,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 1.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,344,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,915,000 after purchasing an additional 15,031 shares in the last quarter. 79.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SKT opened at $17.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 244.61, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.53 and a 200-day moving average of $18.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.89 and a 1-year high of $22.51.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.03). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a return on equity of 1.82% and a net margin of 2.11%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.183 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,043.01%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.17.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc is a fully-integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It focuses on developing, acquiring, owning, operating and managing outlet shopping centers. The company was founded by Stanley K. Tanger in 1981 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

