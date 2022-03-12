UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $9.10 Million Stock Holdings in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,798 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,947 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Freshpet worth $9,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Freshpet by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Freshpet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Freshpet by 245.5% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Freshpet by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Freshpet by 71.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

FRPT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Freshpet from $229.00 to $182.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Freshpet from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Freshpet from $154.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $175.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Freshpet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.56.

Shares of NASDAQ FRPT opened at $91.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of -132.94 and a beta of 0.67. Freshpet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.81 and a 12-month high of $186.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.72.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $115.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.15 million. Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 4.12% and a negative net margin of 6.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Freshpet, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. Its products are sold throughout the United States and in Canada under the Freshpet Select, Vital, and Nature’s Fresh brands. Its products include Deli Fresh Grain Free Chicken Recipe for Dogs, Dog Joy Turkey and Apple Bites Treats for Dogs, Nature’s Fresh Grain Free Chicken Recipe for Cats, and Vital Grain Free Chicken and Ocean Whitefish Recipe for Cats.

