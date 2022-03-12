UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $9.46 Million Holdings in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,028 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,165 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.16% of Quidel worth $9,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quidel in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Bbva USA boosted its holdings in shares of Quidel by 695.6% in the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Quidel during the third quarter worth $56,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in Quidel by 41.0% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Quidel by 14,425.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on QDEL. Raymond James upgraded shares of Quidel from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Quidel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Quidel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Quidel has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.80.

Shares of QDEL opened at $99.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 6.02 and a beta of -0.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $105.53 and its 200-day moving average is $127.77. Quidel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $88.37 and a fifty-two week high of $180.06.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $7.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.61 by $1.68. Quidel had a net margin of 41.46% and a return on equity of 45.78%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $10.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Quidel Co. will post 15.31 EPS for the current year.

Quidel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and market of rapid diagnostic testing solutions. Its portfolio includes rapid immunoassays, cardiac immunoassays, specialized diagnostic solutions and molecular diagnostic solutions. The firm products are directly sold to end users and distributors and for professional use in physician offices, hospitals, clinical laboratories, reference laboratories, urgent care clinics, universities, retail clinics, pharmacies and wellness screening centers.

