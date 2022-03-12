UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $9.74 Million Position in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,030,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 129,525 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.49% of DiamondRock Hospitality worth $9,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vision Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the 3rd quarter valued at $14,175,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,192,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,705 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 135.3% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,207,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,407,000 after purchasing an additional 694,112 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,404,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,623,000 after purchasing an additional 640,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 121.1% during the 3rd quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,090,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,301,000 after purchasing an additional 596,973 shares in the last quarter. 99.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DRH opened at $9.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -9.86 and a beta of 1.72. DiamondRock Hospitality has a one year low of $8.04 and a one year high of $11.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.36.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative net margin of 34.31% and a negative return on equity of 12.73%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. Analysts anticipate that DiamondRock Hospitality will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DRH. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Raymond James downgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.08.

DiamondRock Hospitality Co is a real estate investment trust which focuses on lodging properties. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its brands include Autograph Collection Hotels, Courtyard Marriott, Hilton Garden Inn, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, JW Marriott, and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants.

