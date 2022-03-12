UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $9.82 Million Position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its holdings in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 464,643 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 43,751 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.15% of Exelixis worth $9,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Exelixis in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,036,000. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Exelixis during the 3rd quarter worth $1,327,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Exelixis by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 36,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 3,119 shares during the last quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Exelixis during the 3rd quarter worth $21,140,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Exelixis by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 73,717 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 10,694 shares during the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exelixis alerts:

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alan M. Garber sold 21,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $447,321.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 231,316 shares of company stock worth $4,363,434 over the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EXEL. TheStreet raised shares of Exelixis from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Exelixis in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Exelixis from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.90.

Shares of Exelixis stock opened at $20.99 on Friday. Exelixis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.50 and a 52-week high of $25.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.77.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.22. Exelixis had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 16.10%. The business had revenue of $451.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.17 million. Research analysts predict that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exelixis Company Profile (Get Rating)

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO. The company was founded by Corey S. Goodman and Stelios B.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.