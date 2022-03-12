UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Increases Holdings in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,578 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.17% of Coherent worth $10,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COHR. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Coherent by 53.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Coherent by 22.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coherent in the third quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Coherent in the third quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Coherent by 8.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 989 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. 83.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Coherent from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $272.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:COHR opened at $258.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $260.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $257.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of -80.45 and a beta of 1.38. Coherent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $222.04 and a 1 year high of $270.99.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.55. Coherent had a positive return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. As a group, analysts expect that Coherent, Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Coherent, Inc is a provider of laser solutions and optics for microelectronics, life sciences, industrial manufacturing, scientific and aerospace, and defense markets. It operates through the following business segments: OEM Laser Sources (OLS) and Industrial Lasers & Systems (ILS). The OLS segment focuses on laser sources and complex optical sub-systems, typically used in microelectronics manufacturing, medical diagnostics, and therapeutic medical applications.

