UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Increases Holdings in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,709 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.11% of Credit Acceptance worth $9,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CACC. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Credit Acceptance during the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Credit Acceptance during the third quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in Credit Acceptance by 120.0% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 330 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Credit Acceptance during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.55% of the company’s stock.

Credit Acceptance stock opened at $470.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.26. Credit Acceptance Co. has a 12 month low of $346.49 and a 12 month high of $703.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $552.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $604.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 39.04 and a quick ratio of 39.04.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $14.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $14.75 by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $463.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.23 million. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 51.63% and a return on equity of 38.72%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $10.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 50.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Credit Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Credit Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $444.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Credit Acceptance from $411.00 to $428.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $433.20.

Credit Acceptance Corp. engages in the provision of dealer financing programs that enables automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of its credit history. Its financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers.

