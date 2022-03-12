UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Increases Stake in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 487,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,225 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.42% of Urban Edge Properties worth $8,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UE. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Urban Edge Properties by 2.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Urban Edge Properties by 2.1% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 198,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,789,000 after acquiring an additional 4,131 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Urban Edge Properties by 1,541.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,218,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144,735 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Urban Edge Properties by 54.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 45,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 16,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Urban Edge Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $712,000. Institutional investors own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Urban Edge Properties alerts:

Urban Edge Properties stock opened at $18.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86 and a beta of 1.62. Urban Edge Properties has a 12 month low of $16.18 and a 12 month high of $20.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 3.52.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.29. Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 24.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Urban Edge Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Urban Edge Properties’s payout ratio is 68.18%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Urban Edge Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.94.

About Urban Edge Properties (Get Rating)

Urban Edge Properties is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, malls, and warehouse parks. The company was founded on June 18, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Edge Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Edge Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.