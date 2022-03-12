UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Lowers Stake in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 472,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 83,210 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.48% of Monmouth Real Estate Investment worth $8,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MNR. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 25.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 15.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment during the third quarter worth about $158,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment during the third quarter worth about $189,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment during the second quarter worth about $191,000. 74.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MNR opened at $20.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 6.58 and a current ratio of 6.58. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. has a one year low of $17.32 and a one year high of $21.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.93 and a beta of 0.71.

MNR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Monmouth Real Estate Investment in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.17.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of real estate. It invests in single tenant, industrial buildings leased to investment-grade tenants on long-term net leases. The company was founded by Eugene W. Landy in 1968 and is headquartered in Holmdel, NJ.

